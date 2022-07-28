As the summer season draws to a close, there is still time to squeeze in a day or two at the lake swimming, picnicking, hiking, fishing, relaxing or attending a fun and educational interpretative program. Why not schedule an adventure to Cooper Lake State Park?
This summer has been a hot and dry one! Let’s hope for rain and cooler temps for August. It is always a good idea during a Texas summer to schedule your most active outdoor times earlier in the day. The Park opens for day-use at 6 a.m. and I promise you, you won’t be disappointed with the cooler temps and the glorious sunrises over the lake.
We still have availability during the week (maybe a few on August weekends too) for our cabins. Cabin camping is the true definition of “glamping” with an air-conditioned kitchen, bedroom, dining and living room tucked in the woods. All of our cabins have decks with most overlooking our 20,000-acre lake. Reserve online at our TPWD website, tpwd.texas.gov/state-parks/reservations/, and get your adventure in gear!
This August we are presenting 16 interpretative programs. We have several featured programs for the month with one being “Cowboy Poetry and Cattle Drive Songs” at the Gulls Bluff Pavilion (South Sulphur) at 8:30 p.m., on Aug. 13. This is a perfect time of day with the glow of the setting sun as a backdrop as you listen to Texas Cowboy songs from our rich history. Cowboy poetry is a popular genre that will transport you to a time long, long ago as Ranger Alicia and others recite these magical creations. Stargazing over several nights during the month is a must experience program. Ranger Alicia will lead you on a heavenly adventure experiencing the darkest skies so close to Dallas with spectacular views of the Milky Way, planets and meteors — if you are lucky — at both Doctors Creek and South Sulphur.
Life can be challenging sometimes with all of us needing a getaway. Short periods of nature immersion are a proven coping mechanism. Prescription Nature is still rare but becoming more common in the U.S. and Canada where doctors actually write prescriptions for park passes so patients can spend time in nature. Research has shown that spending time in nature can make you feel better and happier and think more clearly. Why not self-medicate with a trip to a park or greenspaces and recharge? Make Cooper Lake State Park your healing, happy place!
Park entrance fees are $5 for adults; kids 12 and under are always free. Senior Texans 65 or older will only pay $3 to enter the park daily with a Bluebonnet Pass (your guest also pays $3, independent of age). Unlimited park entrances for you and everyone in your vehicle can be accomplished with the purchase of a Texas State Park Annual Pass for $70. This pass is good for over 12 months. Buy your pass and let your Texas adventuring begin!
Steve Killian is the complex superintendent at Cooper Lake State Park, 1690 FM 3505, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482. For more information, visit and like the park’s Facebook pages or call Cooper Lake State Park – South Sulphur, 903-945-5256 and Cooper Lake State Park – Doctor’s Creek, 903-395-3100.
