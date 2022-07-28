Summer Sunrise.jpg

As the summer season draws to a close, there is still time to squeeze in a day or two at the lake swimming, picnicking, hiking, fishing, relaxing or attending a fun and educational interpretative program. Why not schedule an adventure to Cooper Lake State Park?

This summer has been a hot and dry one! Let’s hope for rain and cooler temps for August. It is always a good idea during a Texas summer to schedule your most active outdoor times earlier in the day. The Park opens for day-use at 6 a.m. and I promise you, you won’t be disappointed with the cooler temps and the glorious sunrises over the lake.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.