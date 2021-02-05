Joe Thurmon, 82, formerly of Paris, died on June 29, 2020, in Round Rock, Texas.
He was born on Jan. 2, 1938 in Dallas, Texas, to Joe and Bernice Kincaid Thurmon, now deceased.
He was a graduate of Paris High School. Dr. Thurmon loved learning and earned the degrees of Bachelor of Science, Master of Science and Doctor of Education, from East Texas State University, now Texas A&M, Commerce, Texas. He obtained his Master of Occupational Therapy from Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas.
He married Patricia Jessee on Aug. 28, 1961, in Paris.
Dr. Thurmon spent his entire career in service to others, teaching in business at what was the Denton State School.
He is survived by his wife, Pat Jessee, of Round Rock, Texas; daughter, Donna Jessee and her partner, Connie Horton, of Round Rock; sister, Peggy Morgan, of Burnet; a brother, Mark Thurmon, of Arkansas; sisters-in-law, Nancy Jessee, of Cunningham and Mary Lou Jessee, of Carrollton; nephew, Bryan Thurmon; and nieces, Kristi Thurmon and Mindy Morgan; and many special friends.
