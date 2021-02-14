North Lamar 3rd Nine Weeks Standouts.jpg
Beginning in the top row are Fine Arts — Rachel Laughlin, Hannah Semanek and Madison Semanek; Career and Technology — Avery Scott, Kylee Allison, Nathan Stone and Riley Reaves; and Support Staff and Teacher — registrar Laurel Klepper and chemistry instructor Sherry Duncan ; second row, Science — Mylee Nottingham, Melodie Huesca and Hannah Jackson; Foreign Language — Rachel Laughlin and Connor Russell; and English — Hannah Klinger, Jace Cooper, Conner Watson, Case Fendley and Justin Bankston; bottom row, Social Studies — Sophie Carl, Joseph Franklin, Caden Evans and Christian Chalupa; and Math — Herman Klassen, Claudia Romans, Bralie Fox and Emma Doyal. Not pictured for Science is Cori Adams and Ryan Jenkins for Foreign Language.

Staff and students displaying excellence during the third six weeks at North Lamar High School were recognized for their achievements by Principal Mark Keith.

The standouts were nominated by their teachers based on character, academics, attendance and overall representation of the core values of North Lamar High School. Each six weeks’ top students are recognized.

