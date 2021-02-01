Paris police responded to a complaint of a possible intoxicated driver in the 4200 block of Bonham Street at 5:49 p.m. Saturday. Officers eventually found the vehicle in the 3000 block of NE Loop 286.
Officers said they attempted to stop the vehicle in the 3800 block of Pine Mill Road. They said the vehicle stopped in the 5000 block of Pine Mill Rd but sped away when an officer got out of his vehicle.
The vehicle came to a stop in the 400 block of Pine Valley. The driver, 40-year-old Max Aubrey McCraw, of Reno, was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving while intoxicated.
McCraw was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail and was released Sunday.
Man found in roadway with suspected meth
Paris police responded to a suspicious person call in the 3300 block of Lamar Avenue at 10:01 a.m. Friday. Officers located 29-year-old Shane Austen Williams Jr., of Arthur City in the 600 block of 33rd Street SE.
Officers saw Williams staggering in the roadway and during the investigation, found that Williams was in possession of suspected methamphetamine and marijuana. Williams was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He was booked and placed in the city jail where he remains today.
Arrest made for 3rd DWI
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 300 block of West Cherry Street at 2:11 a.m. Saturday for several minor traffic violations. The driver, Keith Royce Ivery, 50, of Paris, was found to be intoxicated, police said.
Ivery was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated third or more due to having several convictions for DWI. Ivery was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail where he was released later that day.
Man arrested for outstanding warrant
At 8:04 p.m. Sunday, Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 700 block of 10th Street SE. During the investigation, Timmy Ray Pate, 57, was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant.
Pate was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 189 calls for service and arrested 12 people over the weekend.
