Eleven members of the Paris Junior High School choir earned places in the TMEA Region 4 Middle School All-Region Choir. To earn a place in the choir, each singer had to learn three selections and sing parts of each in a blind audition.
Boys who earned places in All-Region Choir are Jesse Bradford (tenor), Zachariah Buck (tenor), Rush Sanchez (bass), and Liam Moore (bass). Special recognition goes to Liam, who earned 5th chair in the bass section.
Girls who earned places in All-Region Choir are Makijah Humphrey (alto), Demaraina Arrington (alto), Ami Kizer (soprano 2), Kaylon Perkins (soprano 2), Da’Naejaih Kendricks (soprano 2), Maricela Hignight (soprano 2), and Samiya Humphrey (soprano 2). Special recognition goes to Samiya and Maricela Hignight. Samiya earned 2nd chair, and Maricela earned 4th chair in the Soprano 2 section.
The Paris Junior High choir is under the direction of Lindsay McCarter.
