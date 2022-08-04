Calvary United Methodist Church, along with Calvary Kidcare, are teaming up to make sure the kids in the community start the school year off right with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.
Calvary Kidcare will supply backpacks and Calvary members will supply the things from the list below to go in those backpacks. Anyone who would like to help, may purchase any of the items or if it’s been too long since you went school supply shopping then go to the Calvary UMC website. cumcparis.org/donate, to make a donation. Be sure to tag it “packing the backpack,” or mail it to Calvary UMC, 3105 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX, 75460, before Aug. 10.
On Sunday, Aug. 14, Calvary UMC will kick off the school year with a Blessing of the Backpacks of these collected and filled backpacks. Everyone is welcome to bring their own to be blessed at the 10 a.m., service.
Items requested include Clorox wipes, Kleenex, sanitizer, pencils, pencil boxes, markers, big erasers, notebooks, 1 inch binders, scissors, highlighters, copy paper, crayons, glue sticks/bottles, map pencils, protractor and compasses.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
