Life Calvary United Methodist Church 02

Calvary United Methodist Church Sanctuary stained glass in 2012.

 Sam Craft

Calvary United Methodist Church, along with Calvary Kidcare, are teaming up to make sure the kids in the community start the school year off right with the supplies they need for the upcoming school year.

Calvary Kidcare will supply backpacks and Calvary members will supply the things from the list below to go in those backpacks. Anyone who would like to help, may purchase any of the items or if it’s been too long since you went school supply shopping then go to the Calvary UMC website. cumcparis.org/donate, to make a donation. Be sure to tag it “packing the backpack,” or mail it to Calvary UMC, 3105 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX, 75460, before Aug. 10.

