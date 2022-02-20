Gary Lee Nash was born on Aug. 26, 1944, in Paris, Texas.
His short battle with cancer ended peacefully at home on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with a Rosary service preceding at 2:30 p.m. Funeral mass will be held on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with interment immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery. Father Gavin Vaverek and Father Sean Martin officiating.
Gary was the first of three sons born to Mildred Richardson Nash and Marvin Paul Nash on Aug. 26, 1944, in Paris, Texas. A lifelong resident of Lamar County, Gary was raised in west Paris with many fond memories of Rosa Pearson Elementary School and Hank’s Dairyland. Always an independent child, Gary had his first job at Hank’s at only seven years old. It was at Rosa Pearson that Gary was introduced to the trumpet and that’s where the love of music began. He quickly became a favorite student of Mrs. Irene Weger, and often performed for the other elementary schools to encourage other students into the band program. His trumpet skills excelled under the direction of Mr. Floyd Weger, and upon graduation from Paris High School in 1962, Gary enlisted in the US Navy band program and was assigned to Washington, D.C., where he graduated from the US Navy School of Music. There he met his wife-to-be, Becky Blackhurst, from Franklin, Pennsylvania.
Spanning four years in the US Navy Band playing trumpet, Gary was fortunate to complete music tours in Washington D.C., the Mediterranean Sea with the US Sixth Fleet NATO Operations, stationed aboard the USS SPRINGFIELD (CLG -7), home-ported in Villefranche, France, and finally returning stateside to end his Navy career in the Boston Navy Band. Gary and Becky were married on July 2, 1966. Just six months later, in Dec., he received his military discharge, and he and Becky made the cross-country move to Paris to start their new life together. Gary began courses at Paris Junior College. After graduation, he continued his education at East Texas State University where he earned his business administration degree in finance in 1969. While working toward his degree, Gary spent many nights and weekends working with the late Robert Hayter of Hayter Engineering. This opportunity allowed him to work on the development of the Lamar County Water System.
Following college graduation, Gary began his banking career with First Federal Savings & Loan. Hard work and a great business sense saw Gary promoted to vice president at First Federal as well as being a member of the board of directors. His banking education continued in the summers at Indiana University with a three-year degree from the Savings and Loan School of Banking. During his leadership at First Federal, he was also responsible for the development of the bank's first branch in Clarksville, Texas.
In 1981, Gary joined Paris Savings and Loan where he served as president until 1987. During his tenure, he oversaw the construction of the new bank headquarters in Paris and developed bank branches in Dallas, Texas. In the mid-1980s, Gary left banking to embark on new adventures as a small business owner. From farming to owning a convenience store and car washes, Gary and Becky undertook the development of Powderly Dairy Queen in 1990, which they still own to this day. Gary, not being one to sit still for long, expanded his investments to include mini-warehouses, Dollar General and Family Dollar developments.
Throughout Gary’s life, he believed in the importance of serving the community and being involved in many civic activities. Those include being a member of the PISD school board where he also served on the committee that procured the funding to build Aikin Elementary School, Paris Education Foundation, Chamber of Commerce, Paris Municipal Band, Paris Golf & Country Club Board of Directors, founding member of Paris Elks Lodge, founding member of Paris Bass Club, member of Gordon Country Club, United Fund Small Business chairman, various offices with the Paris Jaycees and the Paris Rotary Club, IT advisor to McCuistion Hospital, and banking advisor in Austin, Texas, to establish the Texas Guaranteed Student Loan Program; the first of its kind in the state. He has also served on the Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church's finance committee and parish council where he and Becky are members. Just a few months before his death, Gary was humbled to be inducted to the Boys and Girls Club “Wall of Honor” for his many years of contributions.
If Gary wasn’t working, he enjoyed cooking, fine dining and traveling with Becky and friends. A few of their favorite destinations include New Orleans, Santa Fe and South Padre Island.
A special thank you to Dr. Earl Bellamy, the finest of friends, and to everyone at “The Old Man’s Club,” thank you for all the years of camaraderie. You are all part of the fabric of Gary’s life.
He is preceded in death by his son, Stephen Nash; parents, Mildred and Paul Nash; brother, Glen Nash.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Becky Blackhurst Nash; daughter, Stacey Nash England and husband, Guy, of Paris, Texas; three grandchildren, Harrison and Reid England of Paris, Texas and Lauren Nash of Austin, Texas; brother, Keith Nash and wife, Rachele, of Paris, Texas; along with beloved nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Paris Education Foundation-The Steve Nash Endowment or The Boys and Girls Club of Paris.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at fry-gibbs.com.
