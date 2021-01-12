Paris Community Theatre: Children’s Theatre classes and rehearsals postponed indefinitely.
Lamar County Meals on Wheels: Closed to the public. Clients will still receive meals.
Bonham State Park: Open for day use only, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. To enter, you must reserve passes online, or by calling the customer service center, before you visit.
Cooper Lake State Park: Open for day use and limited camping. To enter, you must reserve passes online, or by calling the customer service center, before you visit.
Red River County Public Library, Clarksville: Closed to the public; drive-up and carry-out services still available.
Pat Mayse Lake: Limited camping; call 512-389-8900. All tournaments/events canceled or postponed.
Send news of cancellations or postponements of upcoming events due to the Covid-19 pandemic to The Paris News, P.O. Box 1078, Paris, TX 75461; email information to editor@theparisnews.com; or fax details to 903-785-1263.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.