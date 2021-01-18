Nelda Beth Crawford, 88, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Christus-Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at the Evergreen Chapel of Evergreen Cemetery, with the Rev. John Brown officiating.
Mrs. Crawford, the daughter of James Tom Roberts and Nell Roberts, was born on Sept. 13, 1932, in Oklahoma.
She retired from the library at Paris High School and then began substitute teaching, culminating in a career that spanned 48 years. Nelda was a member of Ramseur Baptist Church.
Her husband, Harry Crawford Sr.; a son, Harry Glenn Crawford; and a grandson, Matthew Tyler Sugg, preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, Harry Crawford, of Tyler; a daughter, Suzanne Landers, of Paris; three grandchildren, Cade Crawford, Cayala Crawford and Tanner Hindman; three great-grandchildren; and a brother, Jones Wayne Roberts, of Sulphur Springs; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
