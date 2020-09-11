Johnny Frank Johns, 80, passed away on Sept. 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family
after a long battle with cancer.
He was the son of James (Snookums) and Geneva Johns, born on March 1, 1940, in Chicota, Texas.
Johnny served in the United States Airforce, graduated from East Texas State University and served as a certified public accountant. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Paris Ward.
Those who knew Johnny would describe him as quick-witted, generous, and known for his one liners and infamous rope belt.
He leaves behind his wife, Connie Dell Garlock Johns; two daughters, Leilani Dell Perdue, wife, of Richard LaWayne Perdue, Rachel Ann Henson, wife, of Alvin Richard Henson; and two grandchildren, Jordan Dell Burnett and Liam James Perdue; and a sister, Dorothy Ann
Chapman.
A visitation at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home will be on Thursday, Sept. 17 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. The graveside service will be conducted at Forest Chapel Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 at 10 a.m.
