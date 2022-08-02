Patricia Lynn Allen Northam was born to Travis Leon “Cotton” and Bessie Lou Lewis Allen on Feb. 20, 1952 in Paris, Texas.
She grew up in Blossom, Texas before marrying Ronnie Dean Northam on June 12, 1970. Patricia and Ronnie moved numerous times for Ronnie’s work before settling in Cumby, Texas.
Patricia’s work was in the home and she raised and cared for her two boys, Lance and Adam, while Ronnie provided for the family. Patricia was the most amazing mother and a supportive wife. She took great pride in ensuring her home was immaculate and that her boys grew into amazing men.
Patricia devoted her life to caring for others. She had a knack for making everyone she was around feel special. She was the most wonderful cook and baker. Those that were lucky enough to sit at her table, would enjoy a dish that she made especially for them. She was most famous for her pecan pies and chocolate chip cookies. Christmas was her favorite holiday and her beautiful tree was known by her family as “The White House tree.”
She was blessed with two granddaughters, Emma and Lola, and she was made for the role of being a Mimi. She doted on them and thought the sun rose for and set on them. Patricia was the best big sister to Rita, Stanley and Fara. Patricia filled the roles of daughter, wife, mother, sister and grandmother well. She will be greatly missed but her legacy will live on in those that she loved.
Patricia is preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Ronnie Northam, of Cumby, Texas; her sons, Lance Northam and wife; Laci; of Reno, Texas, Adam Northam and wife; Sarah; of Commerce, Texas; sister, Rita Redus and husband, Richard, of Paris, Texas; brother, Stanley Allen, of Blossom, Texas; sister, Fara Dennington and husband, John, of Blossom, Texas; granddaughters, Emma and Lola Northam, of Reno; and nephew, Parker Dennington, of Blossom; as well as other nieces, nephews and cousins.
At Patricia’s request, there will be no public service. Arrangements, especially for Mrs. Northam’s family, were entrusted to Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
