Supt. Joel Snowton transitioned to his new life Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020; after a lengthy illness. He was surrounded by members of his family.
He was the youngest son of Homer and Ruth Marshal Snowton. He was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Lamar County and attended Gibbons High School. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy and later returned to Paris, Texas. He attended both Paris Junior College and Southern Bible Institute. Supt. Snowton served as the superintendent of the Paris District Churches of God in Christ for numerous years until his health began to fail. He also served as one of the treasurers at the state level for COGIC. Supt. Snowton brought the first COGIC Convocation to Paris, Texas, during his tenure as superintendent under Bishop Frank Smith. He was also a member of the Paris Ministerial Alliance.
Supt. Snowton was very passionate about his work at Evangelist Temple COGIC which he founded in the early ’70s. He retired from pastoring in October 2010 because of his health and his son, Kimmie Snowton, became pastor of Evangelist Temple Church. Supt. Snowton’s faith, family and friends were the joy of his life.
Supt. Snowton is survived by his wife, Dorothy Dennis Snowton, and their seven children, Margaret Hawkins, Maya Lagbara (Dr. Ga), Rev. Joel Snowton Jr. (Diana), Robert Snowton (Wanda), Larry Snowton, the Rev. Ronnie Snowton (Tessa) and Kimmie Snowton (Michelle); and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
An outdoor memorial service to celebrate his life, officiated by Robert Snowton of Rockwall, Texas, will be held Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the pavilion at Evergreen Cemetery. Viewing of the body will be Tuesday, Oc. 13, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m at Maxey Funeral Home.
The family requests that all flowers and plants be sent to Maxey Funeral Home, 643 N.E. 3rd St., Paris, TX 75460.
