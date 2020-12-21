Virene Posey Golden, 87, of Heritage House of Paris, formerly of Detroit, passed from this life to her heavenly home on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020.
Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home is in charge of services. Due to the pandemic, services will be private. Burial will follow at Union Grove Cemetery in Reno.
Virene was born on Sept. 6, 1933, in the area that was to become Camp Maxey, north of Paris in Lamar County. She was the daughter of William D. Posey and Cora Spears Posey.
Virene was employed by Southwestern Bell for 36 years, retiring from AT&T in 1988. She was a life member of the Telephone Pioneers of Am. and Senior Corps RSVP. Virene was a member of First Baptist Church Detroit.
Survivors are her son, Michael George Golden; daughter, Rhonda Golden Seiferman and husband, Gary; granddaughters, Laura Seiferman Konopnicki and husband, Kyle, Aubree Seiferman Bryant and husband, Seth; great-children, Samuel and Sage Konopnicki, Silas and Harvey Michael Bryant; and her twin sister, Maurine Bryant as well as several nieces.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.