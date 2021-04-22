A traffic stop in the 1200 block of East Sherman Street resulted in the arrest of Kelsey Kaye Durham on possession of narcotics charges as well as evading arrest and other warrants for misdemeanor charges.
Officers stopped a vehicle on a equipment violation and during the stop, made contact with Durham, a passenger in the vehicle. Durham was found to have multiple warrants. During a subsequent investigation, it was found that Durham had suspected narcotics in her possession. Durham then attempted to flee on foot, police said. She was detained and arrested.
Vehicle check leads to drug charges
While checking a suspicious vehicle in the 600 block of Bonham Street at a closed business, officers made contact with multiple people in the vehicle. Two of them were found to have outstanding warrants.
A police K9 alerted on the vehicle. A search was conducted and drug paraphernalia was located, police said. Officers found what later tested positive for narcotics in the rear of a vehicle where one of the subjects was confined.
Russell Guy Holland was charged with possession of controlled substance and tampering with evidence as well as bond surrender warrants from Lamar County Sheriff’s Office. Jennifer Tidwell was charged with two fraudulent use of identifying information warrants.
Police charge woman with assault
Officers were dispatched to the 3900 block of Lamar Avenue in regards to an assault. They made contact with two subjects in a vehicle in the parking lot. As the responding officer was speaking with the driver and passenger of the vehicle the passenger, Taylor Leigh Mijares, assaulted the driver in full view of the responding officer, police said.
She was placed under arrest for assault causing bodily injury. A subsequent investigation revealed Mijares had been inside a restaurant at the location and had also thrown an object at employees and caused a disturbance inside. She was given a trespass warning from the restaurant as well.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 121 calls for service and arrested five people Wednesday.
