Danny Gene McElroy, 66, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at his home.
A Mass of Christian Burial has been scheduled for 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, with Father Gavin Vaverek officiating. Burial, at Evergreen Cemetery, will follow at a later date. The family will receive friends at Bright-Holland Funeral Home on Monday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Danny, the son of Jerry Thomas McElroy and Wanda Gray McElroy, was born on Feb. 6, 1955, in Paris.
He graduated from Paris High School. Danny worked a number of years at B & W before beginning a career with the City of Paris.
He was a member of Knights of Columbus and attended Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandmother, Bessie McElroy; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne Ferguson and Teresa Ferguson.
Survivors include his wife, Doris Ferguson McElroy; three daughters, Tory Branum and husband, Michael, of Roxton, Jennye Hyatt and husband, Blaine, of Paris and Caitlin McElroy and boyfriend, Trey, of Paris; grandchildren, Bailea Branum, Cameron Branum and Braydin McElroy; siblings, Linda Easton and husband, Chris, of Paris, Rodger McElroy and son, Logan, of McAlester, Oklahoma and Michael McElroy and wife, Christy, of the Dallas area; and several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles; and a host of friends.
Honorary casket bearers will be Cameron Branum, Braydin McElroy, Michael Branum and Blaine Hyatt.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
