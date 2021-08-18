Funeral service for Mrs. Stephanie Luke Minter, 38 years old, of Greenville, Texas, formerly of Clarksville, Texas, who went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Aug. 12, 2021 in Greenville, Texas, will be on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Citizens Funeral Home Chapel, 500 E. Church Street, Clarksville, Texas, with the Rev. William Smith eulogist. Viewing will be on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in Citizens Funeral Home chapel.
Condolences may be made at citizensfuneralhome.com.
Please wear a mask for your protection as well as for others.
