The Clarksville Times began its relationship with Clarksville in 1873. Texas was back in the Union after enduring the Reconstruction Era, and Clarksville’s economy had been stimulated the year before when the Texas and Pacific Railway came to town.
Over the next 149 years, the newspaper covered the news, big and small, in the town trying to keep the populations of Clarksville and Red River County informed.
That relationship ended Oct. 27 of this year with the publication of the final issue of The Clarksville Times by owner Patricia Antonelli.
“As the months have gone by, the hours and time involved became more demanding. Sleep deprivation and exhaustion can and will do bad things to your physical and mental health,” Antonelli wrote in a front page article of that last issue.
Community leaders in Clarksville and Red River County are taking the news hard, but remain hopeful someone will buy the paper. Dozens of comments about the development were posted to The Paris News Facebook page.
“It is a sad thing, but I don’t believe people realize how important a local newspaper is,” County Judge L.D. Williamson said. “First the radio station, now this. It is really going to hurt us.”
Mayor Ann Rushing also lamented the loss of the hometown print publication.
“It is just such a loss to the community. It is part of our history,” Rushing said. “It is a loss not only to Clarksville, but the entire county.”
Pam Bryant, president of the Red River County Historical Society, expressed her dismay about the development.
“It is sad for not only the community, but for our history. It is a huge loss,” she said.
Donna Hausler, secretary of the Positive Regeneration In Developing Economy, said, “It is such a loss.”
“It was such a needed resource for our community,” Hausler added.
Antonelli mentioned in her article that she was talking with interested parties about the possible sale of the paper.
Those comments left hope with many in the town 30 miles east of Paris.
“I am aware that there is some interest in it,” Rushing said.
Williamson said he, too, had heard of claimed local interests wanting a local paper in the county. The Clarksville Times was the only remaining newspaper based in Red River County.
“We need another local paper,” Williamson said.
Business owner Paul Allen, whose family runs Allen Lumber Company and had advertised in the Times, said he has hope someone will step up and buy the assets of the newspaper.
“I hate that it happened. I hope somebody buys it,” Allen said. “It is the oldest continuous business in Red River County. If it goes, we’ll be the oldest business in the county. My family has been in business since 1907.”
Antonelli and her late husband, Lou, purchased the assets of the Clarksville Times in 2018 while Lou Antonelli was the managing editor. They formed New Clarksville Times LLC, and bought the paper from Red River Media which had acquired the paper in 1977 from the late Jimmy Hurt, who owned it for 30 years.
A 2018 article in the Texas Press Messenger quoted Lou Antonelli about the purchase of the newspaper.
“It is a great responsibility, running a paper that goes back to Reconstruction Era and has only had two owners in 70 years,” the article quotes Lou Antonelli as saying. “I believe I have the experience and attitude to make the Times even bigger and better … with the continued advice and support of the citizens of Clarksville.”
But a good deal of that support slipped away after a front-page editorial in the Sept. 22, 2022 issue of the Clarksville Times.
After the Sept. 22, article ran, the Clarksville Times Facebook page was filled with comments deploring it and insulting Patricia Antonelli.
“I hope people boycott your newspaper. I hope y’all lose all of your business because of the heartless article that y’all published,” wrote Betty Moss, of Avery, on the Clarksville Times Facebook page.
Others also lobbed criticisms and vitriol at Patricia Antonelli for her editorial about a fatal motor vehicle accident and those who died in the crash.
“You are not fit to represent the voice of the people in Clarksville, Texas. How dare you come to this town and pass such judgment,” wrote Rhonda Beale on Facebook. “Do us all a favor and close up shop.”
The Paris News Facebook page gathered similar comments decrying Antonelli and the paper after an Oct. 27 article was published detailing Patricia Antonelli ceasing publication of the newspaper.
Although there was much anger, some expressed hope for the future of the newspaper in Clarksville.
“She sank her own ship. Maybe we can get someone in there that will run it professionally,” wrote Heather Black on The Paris News Facebook page.
It just needs to be under new ownership! Someone please buy Clarksville Times. They do deserve their paper! But she doesn’t deserve to be a part of it,” wrote Laura Clough.
