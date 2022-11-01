The Clarksville Times began its relationship with Clarksville in 1873. Texas was back in the Union after enduring the Reconstruction Era, and Clarksville’s economy had been stimulated the year before when the Texas and Pacific Railway came to town.

Over the next 149 years, the newspaper covered the news, big and small, in the town trying to keep the populations of Clarksville and Red River County informed.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

