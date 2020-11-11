Sammy Worthy, 66, of Paris, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
The family will gather for memorial services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Sammy, the son of Sammie D. Moore and Bettie Mae Jones, was born on June 8, 1954 in Wichita Falls, Texas.
In school he excelled in painting and drawing. He also studied and became a masseur. He was an active trainer at YMCA. Sammy was a jack of all trades. Eager to learn, he had his hands in various trades throughout life. He was a member of The Greyhound club, American Quarter Horse Association, The Boys and Girls club, and others. After moving to Paris he became a member of El Bethel Baptist Church.
Throughout life his passion was farming and ranching. Many would agree that he was a true cowboy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding horses, and most of all spending time with those whom he loved.
His parents, Sammie D. Moore and Bettie Mae Jones; one son, Christopher David Dion Worthy; two sisters, Dorothy Faye Diggs and Rosemary Cooper, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his partner, Liz Ledet; special friend, Bonita Walton; four sons, Sammy D. Worthy III, Khalim A. Jones, Sammy D. Worthy, Christopher D. Worthy; seven daughters, Bridgett R. Cyrus-Buro, Karen L. Jones, Sheree C. Worthy, Cecily S. Worthy, Venita E. Worthy, Sammie V.E. Worthy, Christoria D. Worthy; and several children of love; 30 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Arion Cooper and Adolphus Cooper Jr.; seven sisters, Nellie Sue Chavis, Laura Bartee, Joshelon Donnell, Loretta Homer, Sandra Cooper, Peggy King and Marion Napoleon; along with a multitude of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.