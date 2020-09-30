Homer Freddy Garrison, 75, of Paris, passed away on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, in Paris Regional Medical Center.
He was born on Jan. 24, 1945 in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, a son of Homer F. and Freda Garrison. He attended Paris Junior College and worked for The Paris News for 22 years and for 28 years at the Hugo Daily News.
Homer is survived by his wife, Geraldine Garrison, whom he married on Aug. 24, 1975, in Paris; children, Doug Garrison, of Paris, Paul Garrison, of Detroit, Kelly Garrison, Michael Perry, of Paris and Debra Perry, of Paris; grandchildren, Rochelle Chennault, of Blossom, Jessica and Michael Smith, of Paris, Christian Peyton, Destiny Peyton, of Hugo; two great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; brother, Tony Garrison, of Oklahoma; and a sister, Rita Garrison, of Oklahoma.
He was preceded in death by a brother, “Bub” David Garrison.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
