Peggy Ann Miller, 87, of Roxton, passed away July 5, 2022, in Paris. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.

Mrs. Miller was born on July 15, 1935, in the Howland Community to Monroe and Myrtle Roberts Graham. The family moved to Roxton when Peggy was a young child, and it was the only place she considered home. She graduated from Roxton High School, was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Roxton and retired from the First Bank in Roxton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Wilbren Miller, whom she married on June 4, 1955; grandson, Justin Lloyd Springer; and two sisters, Bobbie Roe May and Martha Pitcock.

Peggy is survived by daughter, Danette Miller Gallagher and husband, Mike Gallagher, of Roxton; granddaughter, Madeleine Gallagher of Roxton; a great-granddaughter, Aidyn Springer of Deport; and several nephews.

The Miller family would like to send a special thank-you to Rachel Wood with Platinum Hospice for her excellent care of Mrs. Miller.

