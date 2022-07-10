Peggy Ann Miller, 87, of Roxton, passed away July 5, 2022, in Paris. Memorial services will be conducted at a later date. Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home where online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
Mrs. Miller was born on July 15, 1935, in the Howland Community to Monroe and Myrtle Roberts Graham. The family moved to Roxton when Peggy was a young child, and it was the only place she considered home. She graduated from Roxton High School, was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Roxton and retired from the First Bank in Roxton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Wilbren Miller, whom she married on June 4, 1955; grandson, Justin Lloyd Springer; and two sisters, Bobbie Roe May and Martha Pitcock.
Peggy is survived by daughter, Danette Miller Gallagher and husband, Mike Gallagher, of Roxton; granddaughter, Madeleine Gallagher of Roxton; a great-granddaughter, Aidyn Springer of Deport; and several nephews.
The Miller family would like to send a special thank-you to Rachel Wood with Platinum Hospice for her excellent care of Mrs. Miller.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.