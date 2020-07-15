Brady Alan Fisher, 68, of Paris, passed away on July 13, 2020.
Brady was born on June 12, 1952, in Paris, Texas to George and Mary Fisher.
Funeral services have been set for Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Fry & Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Tim Marks officiating. A special tribute will be given by Mrs. Joan Mathis. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. A visitation will be held on Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home Chapel.
Brady graduated from Paris High School in 1970, Paris Junior College in 1972, and the University of Texas School Of Law in 1977.
Upon graduation, Brady returned to his hometown of Paris and immediately became active in National, State, City and County politics and civic organizations. A Renaissance man, Brady served two terms as Lamar County Judge and served on almost every board and committee in Texas, the city of Paris and Lamar County even up until the time of his death. He enjoyed history, traveling and people. He was a life-long member of Calvary United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his older brother, Gary Fisher.
He is survived by his brother, George (Kim) Fisher and his wife, Lana. Also surviving are numerous cousins and a multitude of friends.
Online condolence may be sent to the Fisher family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
