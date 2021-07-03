Sherry Lynn Evans, 71, of Brookston, went to be with our Lord on Friday, July 2, 2021, after a valiant fight with cancer.
A graveside service will be conducted on 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Restland Cemetery of Dallas with Steven Kelley officiating.
She was born on March 28, 1950, in Cunningham, Texas, a daughter of LV Archibald and Haletha O’Neal Archibald, who both preceded her in death. Sherry left Cunningham at a young age and spent most of her youth in the Garland area and graduated from Garland High School in 1968. She was a retired employee of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice in Bonham and worked in a professional capacity in several other positions of responsibility both there, as well as with several employers over her long career. Sherry was dedicated to her family and loved to spend time with her sisters and extended family at various events. Sherry was known for and will be missed for her keen intellect, positive attitude in the face of challenges, her strong sense of humor and sharp wit. She was a member of Direct Baptist Church and was a loved member of her church community.
She was married to Wendell Ray Evans on January 1, 1972, and they had a love affair that started in high school and lasted on this earth until he preceded her in death late last year. Sherry had four loving and close sisters in Kathy, Darlene, Jaree and Teri. Kathy and Jaree preceded her in death and she is survived by both Darlene and Teri. While Sherry will be dearly missed, we take comfort in knowing that she joins her departed loved ones in eternal Heaven.
She is also survived by her devoted children and their families, Lori and Steven Kelley, Lana and Allen Templeton and Kyle and Wanda Evans; grandchildren, Maygen Steed, Hayden Kelley, Chelsea Mendez, Madeleine Krafts, Miranda Smith, Ethan Templeton and Avery Templeton; great-grandchildren, Paisley Steed, Emmalynn, Amelia and Jose Mendez and Eden Smith.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steven Kelley, Hayden Kelley, Brayden Steed and Allen Templeton.
Online condolences may be made at fry-gibbs.com.
