Paris Police Department
Traver Payne Bratcher, 20: Failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false information, evading arrest/detention; manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon; motion to revoke/tamper fabricate physical evident with intent to hinder; and motion to revoke/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Daniel Lyn Harvard, 30: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Buddy Dale Banes, 44: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Thomas Lee Spray, 41: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Linda Merana Parson, 42: Driving while intoxicated, second.
Cornelius Levar Hilburn, 43: Violation of parole.
