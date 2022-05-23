Paris police arrested multiple drivers in the early morning hours on Saturday for racing on a highway after seeing them performing burnouts in the 3500 block of Lamar Avenue.
One of the drivers, a 26-year-old Roxton man, attempted to keep the officer from entering his vehicle by giving the keys to another person that had not been in the vehicle. He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, racing on a highway and the unlawful carrying of a weapon.
A 27-year-old Paris man was arrested after he refused to give the keys to the officer as well. He was charged with tampering or fabricating physical evidence, public intoxication, and interfering with the duties of a public servant.
The driver of the other vehicle that that was stopped was arrested on misdemeanor charges,
All three were later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop leads to parole violation arrest
A 30-year-old Paris man was stopped in the 1700 block of East Price Street on Sunday evening for not displaying his license plate. After being stopped, he was found to have an outstanding parole violation warrant.
He was arrested and placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Firearm theft investigated
Paris police responded to the theft of a firearm in the 800 block of Northeast 10th Street on Friday afternoon.
The victim reported they had returned home and found the front door was unlocked and a firearm was missing from inside the residence.
The investigation is ongoing.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 225 calls for service and arrested 15 people over the weekend.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
