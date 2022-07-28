A new housing development with hundreds of homes on roughly 200 acres in southeast Paris moved a step closer to reality this week when Paris City Council approved changes to future development plans.
The council made changes to the city’s master thoroughfare plan for a new four-lane divided New Jefferson Road thoroughfare with sidewalks and landscaping to run east-west from SE Loop 286 to S. Collegiate Drive through the proposed Forestbrook Estates, a first-ever mixed-use development of its kind in Paris.
The council also approved changes to the city’s comprehensive plan to allow both single family houses and multi-family dwellings as well as commercial businesses, a school, park and recreation area.
City staff has been working on plans for the Forestbrook Estates development since early April when Lubbock developer Nathan Spaulding and his team met in a joint work session with members of both the Paris City Council and the Paris Planning & Zoning Commission.
On Monday, city planner Andrew Mack addressed the recommended thoroughfare plan change.
“We are envisioning we would have landscaping in between the media with decorative lights, a whole new concept of development for this area that would promote a beautiful mixed-use development within our community,” Mack said as he added that staff continues to explore methods of how the roadway is to be funded.
Mack said plans are to meet this week with local Texas Department of Transportation officials to gain input as to requirements for connection of the new roadway to Old Jefferson Road/FM 1507.
Referencing the comprehensive plan amendment, Mack said the current plan calls for this area to be left agricultural or developed as single family homes.
“That was it,” Mack said. “We actually entertained one development for over 400 lots over a year ago but that particular developer chose not to proceed.”
Mack noted the change from low density residential to high density residential, commercial, park, recreation and public use, is needed to accommodate the planned development of more than 200 lots, roughly 10 acres of multi-family units, about 6 acres for commercial, 12 acres for mixed use, 9 acres for an elementary school land donation and about 40 acres for a park donation.
In other action, the council approved the city manager appointment of Connie Lawman as library director to fill the vacancy left by the recent resignation of Timothy DeGhelder. Lawman most recently served as manager with the Louisiana Tech University Library system.
