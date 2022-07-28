Paris City Hall Stock

A new housing development with hundreds of homes on roughly 200 acres in southeast Paris moved a step closer to reality this week when Paris City Council approved changes to future development plans.

The council made changes to the city’s master thoroughfare plan for a new four-lane divided New Jefferson Road thoroughfare with sidewalks and landscaping to run east-west from SE Loop 286 to S. Collegiate Drive through the proposed Forestbrook Estates, a first-ever mixed-use development of its kind in Paris.

