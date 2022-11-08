More than 200 people gathered at Love Civic Center on Sunday afternoon to pay respect to those who have served to protect freedom during an annual celebration on the weekend leading to Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
Sponsored by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, Sunday afternoon’s celebration saw seven veterans honored with Quilts of Valor and heard from one of the honorees about his inclusion in an Honor Flight Network trip to Washington, D.C. and about how, after years of neglect, organizations began to honor veterans.
“After World War I and World War II, the soldiers came marching home to ticker tape parades and other celebrations,” said Korean veteran Frank Stubblefield, of Bogata. “Those returning from the Korean War just came home, and those returning from Vietnam were often spat on.”
Stubblefield, a retired educator with 28 years at Rivercrest ISD, expressed his appreciation for being included in the 43rd DFW Honor Flight to tour war memorials as he shared highlights of the trip, noting that the veterans were treated as heroes.
“There are heroes all around serving our country now, not just in the military but everywhere as we witnessed Friday night,” Stubblefied said in reference to tornadic activity in Red River and Lamar counties. “As for me, I’m a little embarrassed when someone wants to call me a hero because I happen to think that I should be working and volunteering to serve myself, my fellow man and my country.”
Others presented quilts by the Red River Valley Quilt Guild included post World War II veteran Weldon Douglas Smith, who served in the U.S. Navy as part of the Occupational Security Patrol after the war. He joined eight brothers, who also served during World War II.
Ronnie Morton served as an Army National Guard reservist deployed to Vietnam with the Army 2nd Battalion, 18th Infantry, 1st Infantry Division. His unit performed many search and burn missions. He received a shrapnel injury from a booby trap in a rice paddy outside Saigon and was awarded a Purple Heart.
Retired Chief Warrant Officer 3 Reginald B. Hughes, who serves as City of Paris mayor pro tem, spent 30 years active duty in the U.S. Navy and participated in Desert Storm/Desert Shield-Persian Gulf, Global War on Terrorism and Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan and Iraq.
Billie Mac Kelley spent 20 years service during the Cold War and Vietnam eras, serving first stateside and in Germany and France before reenlisting and serving during Vietnam.During his service, he flew over the Pacific eight times going to and returning from Vietnam and Korea.
Vietnam veteran Charles Miles, and his wife, Ora Miles, both were presented Quilts of Valor. Charles Miles served during both Vietnam and also the Persian Gulf war, retiring in 1998 from reserve service. Ora Miles also served as an activated Army National Guard/Reservist from 1986-1992 and again from 2006-2011 during the Gulf Wars including Desert Shield and Desert Storm.
