More than 200 people gathered at Love Civic Center on Sunday afternoon to pay respect to those who have served to protect freedom during an annual celebration on the weekend leading to Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

Sponsored by the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial Museum, Sunday afternoon’s celebration saw seven veterans honored with Quilts of Valor and heard from one of the honorees about his inclusion in an Honor Flight Network trip to Washington, D.C. and about how, after years of neglect, organizations began to honor veterans.

