Misty Dawn Johnson, 46, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Memorial services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Evers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Misty, the daughter of Burton Darnell and Matilda Anthony Darnell, was born on Dec. 8, 1975, in Paris.
She graduated from Prairiland High School and attended Paris Junior College.
Misty worked a number of years for the North Lamar ISD and in the healthcare field. Later she worked at Educare.
Her father, Burton Darnell, preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Johnson; her mother, Matilda Darnell; children, Katie Mabry, Marclyn Mabry, Garrett Johnson and Shannon Johnson; grandchildren, Evelyn Thomas, Zerrion Hill and Major Hill; an aunt, Debbie Eppler; three uncles, Mark, Jay and Keth Anthony; and numerous cousins including, Lauri Meier, Heather Anthony, Tammie Anthony and Lia Rebolloso; along with a host of friends.
