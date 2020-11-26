HUGO, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation’s Small Business Development Department recently named Josie Rosales, owner of Taco Mamas in Hugo, as its District 8 Chahtrapeneuer Award winner.
Every year, one Choctaw-owned small business from each district is recognized, and one of those exceptional businesses wins the Chahtapreneur of the Year award, the highest honor. This year’s top honor was awarded to Micky Lloyd, owner of Common Roots Mercantile, in McAlester in Disrict 12.
Other Chahtapreneuer Award winners by District, include District 1: Greg Willie: Willie Independent Insurance – Idabel; District 2: Aaron Clay: Southern Comfort Heat & Air – Broken Bow; District 3: Lynn White: Mimic MFG – Heavener; District 4: Matthew Carmack: Carmack’s Garage – Poteau; District 5: Mike West: West’s Tools, LLC – Quinton; District 6: Stephen Goldsborough: Fields Hardware & Automotive, LLC – Red Oakl District 7: Sequina Hunter: Little Disciples Day Care – Antlers; District 9: Leigh Anne Brooks: Texoma Wealth Management – Durant; District 10: Vidal Munoz: T & M Mobile Detailing – Atoka; District 11: Paul Watkins: S & T Hauling, LLC (S and T Trash Service) – Indianola.
