Julia DeAnn Nicholson Hatch, 41, formerly of Brookston, passed away on Aug. 23, 2022 at her home near Warsaw, Missouri.
A memorial service has been set for Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 at 3 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with Danny Ray Walker and the Rev. Duane Hamil officiating.
She was born in Paris, Texas on Dec. 6, 1980 to Rhonda Hostetler and Jimmy Don Nicholson. Julia was saved and baptized in Nov. of 1986 at Brookston Baptist Church and reaffirmed her faith as an adult in 2013. Her faith and love for Christ followed her throughout her life and was reflected in her life.
She is survived by husband, John Hatch; six children, Sampley and Cory Anderson and their father, Marty; Lila and Landen Lanning and their father, Ronald; Jesús and Hisabella Juarez and their father, Gustavo; and John’s daughter, Kathleen; mother, Rhonda Hostetler West; father, Jimmy Don Nicholson; brother, Jake MaKerney; sisters, Ashley Clark and husband, Christopher, Misti Nicholson; step-brothers, Kelvin Wells and Brian Hunnicutt Jr.; sister-in-law, Morgan MaKerney; grandfather, Randy Hostetler; nieces and nephew, Rylie, Trevor, Kylee and Arch MaKerney; aunts, Rhelda Hostetler, Mary Wilson, Inese Palmer and Connie Nicholson.
She was preceded in death by many close family members.
Julia loved her kids with all her heart. She loved animals, the outdoors, hunting, fishing and living life to the fullest. She adored her brother and sisters and loved her parents very much.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Kevin Armstrong, Eric Layton, Jorge Juarez, Robert Patterson, Robert Beathard, Danny Clark, Mike Moore and Mike Ford.
