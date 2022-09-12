All information from police and jail records:
Woman arrested after warrants served, drugs found on woman
A 58-year-old Paris woman is being held Monday at Lamar County Jail under bonds totaling $12,000 for warrants charging her with multiple municipal court violations and assault on a family or household member.
During the arrest, officers found the woman in possession of methamphetamine, and she was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.
She was arrested by Paris police at 7:45 a.m. Friday at her residence.
Man arrested for parole violation, evading arrest
A 44-year-old Paris man is being held Monday at Lamar County Jail without bond for a warrant charging him with violating his parole, along with multiple municipal court warrants.
Paris police observed the man walking at 1:36 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Lamar Avenue and knew that he had warrants issued for his arrest.
When an officer made contact with the man, he ran and was later apprehended after a short foot chase and additionally charged with evading arrest.
Austin man arrested for drugs and firearm
A 25-year-old Austin man was held at Lamar County Jail under bonds totaling $87,500 for charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
During a traffic stop at 4:25 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, the man failed to display his driver's license and fled on foot after exiting his vehicle.
The man was apprehended after a short foot chase and charged with evading arrest. During the investigation, the man was found with 36 grams of cocaine, numerous ecstasy pills and a handgun.
He was additionally charged with tampering with evidence after tossing his phone to keep officers from taking it.
The man was released Sunday.
Man charged with theft of property
A 27-year-old Paris man is being held Monday at Lamar County Jail under a bond totaling $10,000 for a warrant charging him with theft of property; less than $2,500; with two prior convictions.
The man was arrested by Paris police at 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the 600 block of North Main Street.
Man arrested for two baggies of cocaine
A 35-year-old Paris man was held Saturday and Sunday under a bond totaling $4,000 for a charge of possession of a controlled substance.
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1900 block of Booth Street and detained the man and another female after they were in a physical altercation.
The man was found in possession of two small baggies of cocaine, less than one gram combined and subsequently charged for the offense.
He was released Sunday.
Man arrested for drugs, continuous violence against family member
A 21-year-old Paris man is being held Monday at Lamar County Jail under bonds totaling $30,000 for charges of assault causing bodily injury to a family member, continuous violence against the family and evading arrest.
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 11:38 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Stone Avenue, where a woman reported that her boyfriend assaulted her before leaving the apartment.
Officers located the man walking down the street before he fled and was later apprehended in an abandoned building in the 2800 block of Lewis Lane.
The man was also found to have a motion to adjudicate guilt warrant for a charge of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance.
Police investigate burglarized vehicle
Paris police responded to a burglary of a vehicle at 3:22 p.m. Saturday in the 3100 block of Clarksville Street, where a person reported their purse stolen after leaving their vehicle unlocked.
Since the theft, an unknown person used banking cards to extract money from the vehicle owner's account.
The incident is under investigation.
A 47-year-old Paris woman was held Monday at the Lamar County Jail without bond for a Fannin County probation violation warrant charging her with possession of a controlled substance, more than one gram.
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 4:40 a.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Margaret Street, where officers located and detained two teenage females who told officers their aunt provided alcohol to them.
The aunt was found in the residence hiding inside a closet and found to have a warrant for her arrest.
She was released Sunday to another agency in Fannin County.
Detroit man arrested for violating probation
A 30-year-old Detroit man is being held Monday at Lamar County Jail without bond for warrants charging him with violating probation in a neighboring county.
Paris police conducted a traffic stop at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 block of FM 195, where officers found the driver to have multiple Red River County probation violation warrants for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carry of weapon convictions.
CALLS FOR SERVICE: Paris police responded to 285 calls for service and arrested 26 people over the weekend.
