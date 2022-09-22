After months of deliberations, the Bogata City Council voted to establish a full-time code enforcement position after an earlier September meeting left citizens fuming over a failed vote to hire an officer part-time.
Councilwoman Christy Rolf started the discussion by saying why she voted no during the Sept. 12 meeting.
“I’d like to explain why I did vote no,” Rolf said during the meeting Monday, clarifying that she’d like to see code enforcement fall under the duties of city employees. “I wasn’t saying that we don’t need a code enforcement officer. I was saying we could utilize that $25,000 and not have to cut money from our fire and police departments.”
After out-of-order debate among the council and citizens in attendance, the council voted to approve a motion by Mayor Pro Tem Cecil “Tex” Loftin to establish a full-time code enforcement position.
Rising property values have also allowed for a lower tax rate for at least the third year in a row, with the council approving a property tax rate of .499999 per $100 valuation.
“That’s about as close to .5 (percent) as you can get,” Mayor Larry Hinsley told the council. “Everybody’s appraisal went up, which caused an increase in tax revenue a bit.”
City Secretary Jennifer Boyd said the city plans to net $236,500 in property tax revenue, an increase of $22,000 despite the lower tax rate.
The council also considered a reconfiguring of the budget for department equipment funds.
“What I suggested to the council was that we take the $15,000 we were giving to fire for equipment for vehicles and the $3,000 we were giving to public works, and split it right down the middle to make it fair,” said councilwoman Miranda Mathews.
She said $9,000 would go to the volunteer fire department’s truck fund and the other $9,000 would go to the public works department to save for the purchase of a backhoe.
After another out-of-order debate amongst the council and citizens in attendance, Loftin’s motion to approve a new budget matter failed, leaving the city unsure of its next move.
“I mean, bottom line is we were literally at the three yard line,” Mathews said. “If we don’t have the budget done tonight, it will not go into effect Oct. 1.”
The city has until midnight Sept. 30 to approve its next budget, or it will not have the funds to operate for the next fiscal year.
“If it does not go into effect Oct. 1, we will shut our doors and cannot pay employees, we cannot do anything,” she said, “so somebody needs to make a motion that they’re okay with so that we can vote, and then somebody needs to come to City Hall and fix this budget.”
