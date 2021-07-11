On July 2, Jennifer and LaTisa Davidson, owners of Jenna’s Concession of Fort Towson, Oklahoma, received a $5,000 forgivable loan from Choctaw Nation Small Business Development and the Choctaw Development Fund.
Jenna’s Concession is a concession and food truck business operated by a mother and daughter team, Jennifer and LaTisa Davidson. Jenna’s Concession provides a personal concession stand serving birthday parties and group events in Southeastern Oklahoma and surrounding areas. Party packages include popcorn, snow cones, hot dogs, cotton candy, nachos and more.
“I’m grateful to the Choctaw Nation for this forgivable loan and the constant support from the CSBD team and our local communities,” said LaTisa Davidson, co-owner of Jenna’s Concession. “Jenna’s Concession brings a new look to your typical party or get together. It is more than a catering service, but an overall unforgettable experience.”
The Choctaw Development Fund supports economic viability and sustainability by partnering with Choctaw small business owners, cities and municipalities to create long-term growth and job creation within the territories of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma.
“Jenna’s Concession provides a specific service not offered by other local businesses in this area. We’re excited for LaTisa and cannot wait to see Jenna’s Concession at future events in our community,” states Gina Hamilton, Small Business Advisor. “
The Davidsons will use the $5,000 to expand their business to further meet the needs of the consumers and to venture out as a vendor for larger events. The loan will be used to upgrade equipment, purchase generators, obtain marketing materials, order supplies and establish a point-of-sale system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.