Good morning, Red River Valley!
Strong mid-level high pressure has kept the region hot and dry, and although it will recenter itself just off to the west, we'll continue to be under its influence. Today will be sunny with a high near 98 as the heat index value returns to 103 degrees. Winds will come from the south southwest at 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 76. The National Weather Service says a complex of showers and thunderstorms across parts of Oklahoma may make a run for the Red River counties in Texas by early morning. That may be more to the west of us considering the lack of rain chances in our forecast until Tuesday evening.
Expect a sunny Tuesday with a high near 97 with a heat index value of 104. The chance for rain is 30% Tuesday night, which will otherwise be partly cloudy with a low around 76.
Enjoy the start to the work week!
