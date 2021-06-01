Crockett Intermediate School held their first assembly this year with parents and guests present. Ceremonies were spread out over two days with masks being required and social distancing in place. Students were given awards for: A Honor Roll; A/B Honor Roll; Pre Athletic Wildcat Academy Award; Future Problem Solving; UIL Awards; Spelling Bee Winners; and Recognition of National Honor Society members. Citizenship awards were also handed out in class by homeroom teachers.

