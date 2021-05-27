Paris Police saw a man and woman walking in the roadway in the 200 block of 22nd Street SW at 10:38 a.m. Wednesday. The man, 35-year-old Joshua Adam Westbrook, of Pattonville, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant out of Lamar County.
Westbrook was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police arrested Robert Dale Spradlin, 38, of Paris, at his residence on a felony Lamar County warrant at 8:09 p.m. Wednesday. Spradlin was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paula Kay Larkin, 50, of Paris, was arrested at her residence on a Parole violation warrant at 10:50 p.m. Wednesday. Larkin was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police investigating assault on cows
At 3:36 p.m. Wednesday, Paris police responded to a business burglary in the 1300 block of Clement Road. The owner reported that at about 11:38 p.m. Saturday, two juvenile males entered the building and sprayed three cows with a fire extinguisher. The incident is under investigation.
Shots fired report under investigation
Police responded to the 600 block of North Main Street at 3:46 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a shots fired call. The complainant reported that a younger Black man was at the business and caused a disturbance. The complainant said he attempted to talk with the suspect but the suspect walked away. The complainant followed the suspect in a vehicle to the 200 block of East Provine Street and was still attempting to talk with the suspect. A vehicle approached the suspect and someone in the vehicle handed the suspect a pistol. The suspect then fired three shots at the complainant, who then drove away.
No one was injured in the incident and the investigation continues.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 100 calls for service and arrested four people Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.