T. G. Givens hosted Pre-Kindergarten graduation ceremonies for all of their classes. The ceremonies took place over two days in small groups. First, each teacher called out student’s names as they walked across the stage to Principal Sheila Ensey. Then, every class performed a song for their parents before leaving the stage.
Online Poll
Are you satisfied with ERCOT’s power grid oversight?
In February, Texans experienced forced rolling and extended blackouts ordered by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas as demand for electricity spiked during a winter storm. On Monday, ERCOT took precaution to avoid blackouts by urging Texans to conserve power through Friday as summer temperatures continue to rise. Approximately 12,000 megawatts of generation were offline Monday, and ERCOT officials said the outages were unexpected. Are you satisfied with ERCOT’s oversight of the state’s electric grid?
