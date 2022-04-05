STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/28: Lewis was impeccable on Friday, throwing a no-hitter in his team’s nailbiting 1-0 win over Chisum to close out the week. Earlier in the week, in Tuesday’s game against the Mustangs, Lewis again made an impact, belting an inside-the-park home run and finishing the game with three RBIs and four runs.
NAME:
Addison Martin
SCHOOL:
Rivercrest
YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/28: Martin was incredibly dominant in Friday’s win over the Detroit Lady Eagles. The freshman pitched a complete game shutout, allowing just two hits and striking out nine while not walking a single batter.
NAME:
Jaxon Spangler
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/28: Spangler was utterly untouchable in the Panthers’ Friday win over Gilmer. The lefty threw a no-hitter, and had a whopping 16 strikeouts.
NAME:
Alaina White
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/28: White had a huge day at the plate for the Ladycats in their high-scoring victory over Pittsburg last week. She went 3-for-4 at the plate, and drove in four of her team’s runs.
NAME:
Heidi Wood
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 3/28: Wood had quite the week at the plate for the Dogettes last week. In her team’s Tuesday win over North Hopkins, she batted a perfect 3-for-3, including a three-run home run, and drove in five total RBIs. She followed that performance up with a two-run outing on Friday against Wolfe City.
