Aline Delores Blake Brackeen was born on May 28, 1939, to the parentage of Samuel L. Blake and Maggie A. Littlejohn Blake in Paris, Texas, Lamar County.
Aline attended Lamar County Schools and was a 1958 graduate of Gibbons High School in Paris, Texas. She went on to attend the Business College of Compton, California. She met and married the love of her life for 40 plus years, James Brackeen, and had a son, James Brackeen Jr. They later moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She loved cooking and was noted for her excellent apple and cherry pies from scratch. Aline was a faithful member of Shiloh Baptist Church and was very active in several areas until her health declined.
Aline had two special and dedicated friends that she loved and cherished, Mrs. Doris Lee and Mrs. Alice Vaughn. The entire Blake family would like to thank both ladies for all their kindness and sacrifice.
Aline was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and one sister, Alma R. Blake. Loved ones who remain are her son, James Brackeen Jr. of Los. Angeles, California; and three sisters, Myrtle J. Blake, Patricia J. Ellis and Roseann Wallace, all of Paris, Texas. She also has several nephews, nieces, cousins and friends. Please visit our online guestbook for Aline at FrenchFunerals.com.
