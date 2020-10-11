DALLAS — Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas is practicing the 100-plus-year-old Girl Scouts slogan, “Do a good turn daily,” as it announces its gift of 1,000 girl-participant and adult-volunteer annual memberships to families across Northeast Texas.
The yearly memberships, available to new members thanks to donors’ funding, come at a time of uncertainty for many families due to Covid-19. The community refuses to let costs prevent girls from accessing the opportunities that Girl Scouts provides.
New Girl Scouts will have the option to join an existing troop, start a new troop in their community, or participate in a staff-led troop. Participants will have a choice of virtual, small, socially distanced in-person gatherings and family activities, or a combination experience.
Girls will enjoy programs that focus on life skills, entrepreneurship, leadership development, STEM learning and outdoor leadership. Through various activities, they will overcome challenges, socialize with other girls their age, build empathy, learn healthy habits integrating mental wellness, and employ tactics to discover and develop a strong sense of self.
Adults who register to volunteer with GSNETX will receive a free adult membership with Girl Scouts of the USA, free tote, starter materials, and a free Zoom license for the first year to facilitate virtual troop meetings.
“Girls need Girl Scouts during this pandemic more than ever before, and adult volunteers are a central part of our mission delivery,” CEO Jennifer Bartkowski said. “We recognize the ‘extra’ many families have taken on, and we want to make it easier than ever to volunteer with Girl Scouts. We hope these resources will make it an easy ‘yes’ to sign up. There are many portions of our community, especially in our underserved areas, where girls do not have access to programs simply because of the lack of a volunteer. New volunteers can make a real difference now and in the future.”
In addition to free new girl and adult volunteer membership, GSNETX, along with Girl Scouts of the USA, also announced the start of a national troop specifically for kindergarten through fifth-grade girls who are predominantly Spanish speakers.
The troop will kick-off with a free online event at noon Saturday, featuring dancers from the cast of the Broadway musical “Hamilton.” The national troop will meet online monthly and will be led by staff from Girl Scout councils across the country. Girls will get the chance to interact with girls nationwide by age group and participate in various activities.
As North Texans adapt to the new school year, GSNETX maintains its steadfast commitment to building confident, resilient girls. It shifted to virtual programming, including offering a variety of free online activities, doubling down on mental health and well-being programming, connecting girls to virtual job shadowing throughout the summer, and adapting camp offerings.
“Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas exists to help girls become their best selves and carrying out that mission has never been more critical,” said Bartkowski. “Girls today face immense internal and external challenges and pressures. Organizations like Girl Scouts provide essential spaces for girls to build their confidence, overcome setbacks and challenges, and connect to caring adult mentors.”
To register for Girl Scouts, visit gsnetx.org/free.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.