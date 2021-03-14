Jerry Lee Jordan, 87, of Paris, left this life to arrive in Heaven on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.
He was born on Dec. 21, 1933, in Minter (Lamar County), Texas, to William Morris “Bud” Jordan and Melba Harris Jordan. He attended Minter School and graduated from Deport High School in 1951. After graduating High school and attending Paris Junior College, he went to work for El Paso Natural Gas Co. in Kermit, Texas, and Jowl, New Mexico, until as he said, “Uncle Sam decided to send him on his senior trip.” He enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Chaumont, France, at the U.S. Army/Air Base there from 1953 until 1955. After returning to Paris he worked as a truck driver for his family trucking business and for a few years for Texas and Southwestern Cattlemen’s Association as an Inspector. He married Jeanette Morris of Hugo, Oklahoma, in August 1957 in Paris and together they had one child, Ricky Lee Jordan. She preceded him in death on May 1, 1992.
He married Linda Stewart in November 1972 and they were together until her death on July 5, 2004. Together they operated Jordan Transportation lnc. for a number of years as well as various trucking endeavors. He grew up in and was a member of Minter Methodist Church and accepted Christ as his Savior as a young teenager.
He is survived by one son, Rick Jordan and wife, Laura Giddens Jordan, of Reno,Texas; two stepdaughters, Leigh Lightfoot-Martin and husband, Joe Martin, of Merritt lsland, Florida, and Carol Plott of Forest Grove, Oregon; grandchildren, Lacey Jordan of Reno, Ragan Jordan Ramsey and husband, Brad Ramsey, of Paris, Shelby Jordan Dollins and husband, Colter Dollins, of Reno; one stepgrandson, Lonnie Plott Jr. of Forest Grove, Oregon; great-grandchildren, Addison Blair Jordan, Aubree Jordan Ramsey, Roslyn Lee Ramsey, Pierce Jordan Dollins, Jax Waylon Ramsey and “one on the way from Heaven,” due in July. Jerry is also survived by his brother, William Harris “Billy” Jordan; and nephew, William “Britt” Jordan; and niece, Casey Ladd “Tuttle” Jordan Whitley. Others preceding him in death were his parents; and by a sister-in-law, Janie Dawson Jordan.
Funeral services are set for Monday, March 15 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Mark Butcher officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service from 1 to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Meadowbrook Gardens Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Colter Dollins, Wesley Giddens, Douglas Johnson Sr. and Brad Ramsey.
Online condolences may be sent to the Jordan family at fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.