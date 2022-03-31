Henry Gene Ray, 83, peacefully passed away at his home in Reno, Texas on March 27, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer.
A graveside service is set for Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Knights of Honor Cemetery in Blossom, Texas at 11 a.m., with John Cannon officiating. Cremation was arranged by Fry and Gibbs.
Gene was born on Nov. 9, 1938 in Hobart, Oklahoma, a son of Henry Lenore and Elsie Matilda Whiteside Ray and has resided in Reno for the last 43 years.
Gene proudly served in the Texas National Guard and the U.S. Army Reserve from 1956 to 1964. He was an outstanding and successful businessman and his self-employed business career in Reno, spanned from 1980 to 2004. During those years, he established eight different businesses, which included, Ray’s Air Conditioning and Heating, Ray’s Signs, Walnut Village Shopping Center, Reno Car and Truck Wash, Reno Laundromat, The Spa Mart, Act ll Clothing and A-Ace Self Storage. Business was his passion and also his hobby. He was a man of vision and his businesses helped Reno expand into the town it is today.
After retirement in 2004, he found new passion, antique cars and the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial. He loved going to car shows and showing off his prized possessions, his ‘57 Chevy Bel Airs. He was a member of the Honkers and Hot Rodders car clubs. With Gene at “the wheel”, the Honkers began the annual car show, which is still being held every year in Paris.
Gene was a huge supporter and a devoted and tireless worker to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial. Whether it was running heavy equipment or wiping down benches, Gene generously donated his time to help in any way. He has also donated several cars to the Memorial and his last two Bel Airs will be raffled off in the next few years.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Lenore and Elsie Matilda Whiteside Ray; brothers, Lloyd Ray, Temple Ray, Louis Ray, Paul Ray, Leroy Ray; and a son, Ferrell Glenn Ray.
He is survived by a sister, Shirley Carroll and husband, Don, of Reno; stepdaughters, Crystal Rose and Margaret Muniz; of Kentucky; stepsons, Jeremy and Jason Salinas; of Oregon, nephews, Richard Garza-Ray, of Roma-Los Saenz, Lawrence Ray, of Paris, Mike Ray, of Edgewood, Steve Ray and wife, Monica, of Edgewood; nieces, Kay Hudson, of Garland, Sue Gravette, of Tyler, Donna Wall and husband, Brick of Irving and Lisa Denman and husband, Matt, of Reno; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Lovice Preston, Leta Reaves and the Staff of Cypress Basin Hospice for the care given to their loved one.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Gene’s memory to the Red River Valley Veterans Memorial at the address 1025 S. Collegiate, Paris, TX 75460.
Condolences may be sent to the Ray Family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.