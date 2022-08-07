Reno City Hall stock
Trent Reed / The Paris News

RENO - The Reno City Council will hold a public hearing and take action on its proposed budget for the Reno Crime Control and Prevention District for Fiscal Year 2022-23.

Additionally, public hearings will be held on a pair of land plats as part of a survey, and the council will then take action on the pieces of land following the hearings.

