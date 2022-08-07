RENO - The Reno City Council will hold a public hearing and take action on its proposed budget for the Reno Crime Control and Prevention District for Fiscal Year 2022-23.
Additionally, public hearings will be held on a pair of land plats as part of a survey, and the council will then take action on the pieces of land following the hearings.
The council will also receive an update from Hayter Engineering on the Standpipe project, will discuss proposed asphalt street specifications, will update the status of the citywide burn ban, will take action on a possible budget amendment and will discuss the 2022 tax rate calculation worksheet and schedule workshop dates
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.