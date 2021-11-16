STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/8: Hardman was dominant in the post for the Lady Rebels last week against Paris Home School, and proved to be a veritable stat sheet stuffer, finishing with 13 points, eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist.
NAME:
Prisella Reyna
SCHOOL:
Honey Grove
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/8: Reyna had the hot hand last week in her team’s win over TCA. She led all scorers with 13 points, almost singlehandedly outscoring Trinity Christian Academy.
NAME:
Markell Smith
SCHOOL:
Cooper
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/8: Smith was electric in his team’s blowout bi-district victory on Friday, scoring a trio of touchdowns to help the Bulldogs put the game out of reach by halftime.
NAME:
Roselyn Spencer
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Freshman
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/8: Spencer made quite the impression in one of her first basketball games as a high schooler. Against Hooks, she finished tied for the team lead in points with 12, and scored 10 of those points in a blisteringly hot fourth quarter.
NAME:
Elijah Turner
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Sophomore
STATS FOR WEEK OF 11/8: Turner made the most out of his first game with substantial handoffs on Friday, leading the Wildcats in rushing yards and scoring a touchdown early in the second half against Lincoln that helped seal the bi-district win.
There’s been increasing confusing over the legality of delta-8, a cannabis derivative that can be found in vape cartridges, tinctures and candy at smoke shops and CBD stores in Texas. While the Texas health department maintains that delta-8 is a controlled substance and is on the state’s list of unlawful drugs, the 2018 federal Farm Bill legalized the production of hemp, which naturally contains delta-8 and has less than 0.3% THC. In 2019, Texas also legalized hemp growing. Delta-8 retailers believed the substance was as legal to sell as hemp. Delta-8 is legal in Texas for now after a Travis County judge blocked the state from criminalizing it. Should delta-8 continue to be legal in Texas?
