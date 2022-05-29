Wanda went home on May 27, 2022, and joined the love of her life.
Wanda Elizabeth Johnson Fry was born in Paris, Lamar County, Texas, on Jan. 10, 1927, to Ernest E. and Martha Rodgers Johnson. The Johnson family had been in Lamar County since 1870. She grew up in Paris, attended and graduated from Paris High School. She participated in basketball and played the clarinet in the band. She also played in the community band. She spent summers traveling with an uncle and aunt to national parks or the mountains of New Mexico. Traveling was something she enjoyed her entire life. Elizabeth went on to attend Paris Junior College and going on to Texas Tech University in Lubbock. She earned a degree in clothing and textiles. Her first job in Texline, Texas, led her into her life-long career of teaching. She taught home economics and numerous other subjects like spelling and basketball since they needed a teacher for the other subjects. There she met Edd F. Fry, and they married on Dec. 21, 1951, while he was on leave from the Army and en route to Japan where he served during the Korean Conflict.
They lived in Texline for a couple of years and then returned to Lamar County to help her father farm. Drought and new opportunities took them back to the High Plains for the next 30 years. Dalhart, Texas, was home for 10 years, and she taught home economics at Hartley, Texas. She broadened her credentials in education to include elementary education. Then a transfer to Tulia, Texas, produced a position in the 4th grade and later 5th grade math which she really enjoyed. Retirement brought them back to Lamar County where they raised cattle and traveled and she sewed. She continued her love for sewing as long as she could. Elizabeth made over 100 quilts and gave them away to those in need or gifts for friends and family. She made many yo-yo quilts which she learned from her grandmother.
Elizabeth was an excellent cook, and a meal or hot dish was always ready. Elizabeth was a member of Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers and NARF. Elizabeth was a long time member of College Church of Christ. She was part of a quilting group and helped organize and cook for church potlucks and luncheons. Her sugar cookies were a favorite. Elizabeth and Edd traveled with friends they met at church for several years.
Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Edd F. Fry; her parents, Ernest and Martha Johnson; and a great-grandson, Gus Fry.
Survivors include her daughter, Kay, and husband, John Featherston; her son, Michael, and wife Pam Fry; grandchildren, Jenna and husband, Stacy Silvers, Ashley and husband, Phillip Grose, Jay and wife, Jennifer Featherston, and Micah and wife, Jennifer Fry; great-grandchildren, Hunter and Eli Grose, Luke, MaryLee and Jack Silvers, Ava and Max Fry, and Lily Featherston.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at the pavilion of Long Cemetery with Nolan Butler officiating. Her grandchildren, Micah Fry, Ashley Grose, Jenna Silvers and Jay Featherston, will assist in the service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Honorary casket bearers will be her great grandchildren, Hunter Grose, Eli Grose, Luke Silvers, Ava Fry, Max Fry, MaryLee Silvers, Jack Silver, and Lily Featherston. She delighted in her grandchildren.
Special thanks to caregivers Lisa Jenkins, Lori Walker and the staff at Legend’s Healthcare Center.
The family request that memorials be made to the Children’s Hospital, 2350 Stemmons Freeway, Dallas, TX 75207, in memory of Mrs. Fry’s great-grandson, Gus Fry.
