STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Killingsworth turned in a big game for the Mustangs against Lone Oak last Tuesday. In addition to scoring three runs, he also pitched a gem of a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Napier wasn’t just good in his showing at the regional golf tournament — he was historically so. Entering the final day six strokes behind the leader, he mounted a furious rally to tie for first, punching his ticket to the state golf tournament and setting a single-day record at the regional tournament with a score of 66.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Stewart had an excellent showing at the area track and field meet last week. He displayed dominance in the shot put event, being crowned area champion and earning his way into the regional competition this coming week.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Stewart delivered some true heroics in her team’s win over Mt. Vernon on Friday. Deep into extra innings, she delivered a walk-off RBI to lift her team to victory. She also pitched exceptionally well for her team, allowing just one run on two hits.
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Conley proved herself to be one of the area’s top runners, earning the crown as area champion in two events at last week’s meet: the 100 meter dash and the 200 meter dash.
NAME:
Colton Killingsworth
SCHOOL:
Chisum
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Killingsworth turned in a big game for the Mustangs against Lone Oak last Tuesday. In addition to scoring three runs, he also pitched a gem of a complete game, allowing just one run on three hits.
NAME:
Mason Napier
SCHOOL:
Paris
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Napier wasn’t just good in his showing at the regional golf tournament — he was historically so. Entering the final day six strokes behind the leader, he mounted a furious rally to tie for first, punching his ticket to the state golf tournament and setting a single-day record at the regional tournament with a score of 66.
NAME:
Billy Stewart
SCHOOL:
Clarksville
YEAR: Junior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Stewart had an excellent showing at the area track and field meet last week. He displayed dominance in the shot put event, being crowned area champion and earning his way into the regional competition this coming week.
NAME:
Claire Stewart
SCHOOL:
North Lamar
YEAR: Senior
STATS FOR WEEK OF 4/18: Stewart delivered some true heroics in her team’s win over Mt. Vernon on Friday. Deep into extra innings, she delivered a walk-off RBI to lift her team to victory. She also pitched exceptionally well for her team, allowing just one run on two hits.
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.