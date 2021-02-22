Dorothy Nell Scott White, fondly known as Dot, 92, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Heritage House of Paris.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Brad Crosswhite officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. White, the daughter of Jeff and Adell Smith Scott, was born on Aug. 18, 1928, in Mt. Ida, Arkansas.
Dorothy worked several years at Hollywood Vassarette. She later worked many years with Jordan Home Health as a caregiver. She had been active at Paris Church of God, and was currently a member of Lifeline Worship Center in Reno.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Horace Wilson White; a brother, Harold Scott; and a sister, Juanita Adams.
Survivors include four children, Sherry Runnels and husband, Phillip, of Paris, Stan White and wife, Debra, of Powderly, Kenton White and wife, Vera, of Paris and Jeff White and wife, Leslie, of Blossom; grandchildren, Tamra Briley and husband, Todd, of Tucson, Arizona, Amanda Foster and husband, Scott, of Tennessee, Kandi Brannan and husband, Chad, of Powderly, Mendy Brown and husband, Wes, of Powderly, Yamin Alcantár, of Chihuahua, Mexico, Kenton White Jr., of Arlington, Karen White and husband, Ramon, of Garland, Kimberly White, of El Paso, Cole White and wife, Candace, of Sylvan, Cade White and wife, Brooke, of Blossom and Carsen Harris and husband, Jacob, of Novice; great-grandchildren, Ariana, Trey, Blaze, Cody, Connor, Maverick, Remington, Kate, Deacon, Dawson, Nash, Reese, Ryleigh, Finley, Yadaid, Yared and Yander; two sisters-in-law, Lena Scott, of Paris and Polly Ray, of Garland; and several nieces and nephews; along with a host of friends.
Her grandsons will serve as casket bearers.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
