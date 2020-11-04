Cassondra Lynn Chamberlain, 49, of Reno, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tony Van Der Wilt officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Cassondra, the daughter of Kenneth and Linette Keys Whitten, was born on April 12, 1971, in Paris.
She graduated from Paris High School in 1989, and Paris Junior College. While a junior in high school, she began working at Liberty National Bank, and that career has spanned 32 years. She was still working at the time of her death.
Cassondra was very involved with Archers For Christ, and had been their chaplain.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Leroy and Yvette Whitten and Murry and Hortense Keys.
Survivors include two sons, Colton Chamberlain, of Reno and Patrick Chamberlain and wife, Alexandria, of Kaufman; four grandchildren; her parents, Kenneth and Linette Whitten, of Paris; a brother, Jason Whitten and wife, Ashley, of Greenville; a niece, Kaitlyn; and two nephews, Braiden and Jacob; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.