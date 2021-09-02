The Northeast Texas Travelers will stage its 34th annual Rod Run on Saturday at the Lamar County Fairgrounds. A meal will be available at noon and awards, including cash grand prizes and top 20 trophies for cars and trucks from 1990 and older, will be presented at 2:30 p.m.
“Come enjoy our grassy, tree-shaded parking area and our climate controlled building, used for registration, lunch, vendors and games,” states a release from the group. “The event is to be held this year in loving memory of Wayne Reed.”
The Rod Run will be held rain or shine. Must be present to win door prizes.
Call 903-249-2009, 903-517-0584 or 902-715-1853 for information.
