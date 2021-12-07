Priscilla Allen Scott Lewis

Priscilla S. Lewis, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on Dec. 5, 2021.
Pris was born in Galveston, Texas on April 12, 1928, the eldest child of Rufus Fenner Scott Jr. and Priscilla Allen Rogers Scott.
She married Dr. Donald Record Lewis on April 17, 1955 in Paris, Texas.
Pris received her grammar school education at Miss Madge’s classic one-room schoolhouse in Paris and attended Paris High School where she was Drum Major. After graduation, she travelled to Roanoke, Virginia to attend Hollins College. She transferred to The University of Texas in Austin her sophomore year, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in English with minors in History and Government. Pris truly embraced the burnt orange, Longhorn tradition as the President of Pi Beta Phi sorority and UT representative at Galveston’s Mardi Gras.
Pris and Donald were members of the Chancellor’s Council. She later established the Priscilla and Donald R. Lewis Chancellor’s Excellence Endowment in memory of her distinguished husband. After college, Pris modeled for Neiman Marcus.
Later in Paris, she was a member of Holy Cross Episcopal Church, PTA President of East Paris Elementary, and a life member of L.P. McCuistion Regional Hospital Auxiliary.
Pris’s life centered around her cherished family and friends. Her daughter and four sons, their spouses, 11 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, were constant sources of pride and devotion for Pris. She had a great love for others and a joyful, generous heart, never missing an opportunity to celebrate a friend’s birthday or anniversary. Her kindness and grace were abundant, and her ability to welcome a stranger was inspiring. Pris’s words of encouragement have also been a comfort and blessing to so many through the years. This giving spirit is her legacy, and the memory of who she was will strengthen her family for generations.
Pris is preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Donald R. Lewis; and her parents, Rufus Fenner Scott and Priscilla Rogers Scott.
She is survived by her five children and spouses, Priscilla Lewis Darling and Bill Darling, Donald and Mary Helen Lewis, Michael and Lisa Lewis, Randall and Kristen Lewis and Derek and Julie Lewis; as well as her sister, Peggy Scott Cire Graves and her five children and families.
She is also survived by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Landon Darling Schneider and Zach Schneider, Devon and Griffin Schneider; Donald Lewis III; Ava Lewis Ashley and Price Ashley and Walter Ashley; John Lewis; Ellie, Courtney and Katie Lewis; Coleman and Lilly Lewis; and Henry and Francis Lewis.
A celebration of Pris’s life will be held on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Paris, Texas. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
The family requests that all memorials be made in Priscilla's name to either: Holy Cross Episcopal Church (322 S Church Street, Paris, Texas 75460); ManeGait Therapeutic Horsemanship (4261 E University Dr #30-253, Prosper, Texas 75078) or manegait.org; or University of Texas, Priscilla and Donald R. Lewis Chancellor's Excellence Endowment (UT System, Office of External Relations, 210 West 7th Street, Austin, Texas 78701).
Honorary pallbearers will be Jane Adams, Mitzi Barnes, Stephanie Cecil, Judy Cobb, G. R. Fasken, Jean Gant, Judy Gibbons, Claudia Hunt, Georgia Leddy, Helen Mann, Jena May, Becky Norment, Hester Parker and Virginia Pitts.
Legends say hummingbirds float on the air free of time, carrying our hopes for love, joy and celebration. Like the delicate grace of Pris’s favorite bird, her memory is a reminder that life is rich, beauty is everywhere, every personal connection has meaning, and laughter is life’s sweetest creation.
