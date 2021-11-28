At its monthly meeting on Nov. 22, the Paris Junior College Board of Regents received the 2020-21 report on 2021-30 Student Achievement Targets.
“We’ve done well with out targets,” said Dr. Pam Anglin, college president. “These are the same achievement targets that we’ve had for the last 10 years. We’ve increased our percentages as an expectation so we continue improving.”
In other business, the regents:
• Approved an additional transfer of $2.5 million from the General Operating Fund to the Renewals and Replacement Fund as of Aug. 31.
• Cast all of the college’s votes at the Lamar County Appraisal District for nominee Ed McCraw.
• Approved the 2022-2023 Academic Calendar with the Fall 2022 semester starting Aug. 29 and ending with Commencement on Dec. 16. The Spring 2023 semester will begin on Jan. 17 and end on May 12. Spring Break 2023 will be March 13-17.
• Approved a change to the associate degree nursing curriculum initially brought before the board of regents last year. The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board has approved the curriculum and it was scheduled to be implemented in Fall 2022. In working with consultants, it was found the current proposed curriculum would align with a statewide developed curriculum for RNs and this will be submitted to begin in the Fall 2022 semester.
• Accepted the reassignment of Gabriela Reyes as Student Success Coach/Financial Aid Advisor at the Paris Junior College - Greenville Center; the employment of Associate Degree Nursing Instructor Deborah Elmore, Adult Education Career Navigator Mike Minihan, and Student Recruiter/Academic Advisor Alford Echols III; and the retirement of Small Business Development Center Counselor James Struwe.
